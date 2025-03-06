'Bring it on' - Swindon Town man looking forward to Doncaster Rovers challenge

Ian Holloway has transformed Swindon's fortunes since arriving last October. Pic: Tony Johnson.

Swindon Town head to Doncaster Rovers this weekend in resurgent form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins appointed Ian Holloway in late October with the team hovering above the relegation zone. But recent months have seen them surge up the table. They've won six of their last nine games, losing just one, and have banished any lingering drop fears.

Tuesday saw them twice lose the lead in a 2-2 draw at home to play-off chasing Salford City as their incredible home record continued: they've not lost on home soil since November. Striker Harry Smith was on the scoresheet midweek and is looking forward to the trip to DN4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the Salford draw he said: “If you look at our home fixtures, as a group we are thinking that we want to win, I think that we had seven wins before tonight and in my head I was thinking we can add to that with the form we are on.

“But it was a draw and we can’t change what is done now. If you win on Saturday, then I think that everyone would have taken seven points from this week.

"Obviously this puts the pressure on us to go to Doncaster and win. This league is wide open; you have seen the results tonight as I think that Crewe [Alexandra] lost heavily and Bromley beat Doncaster, so every team can beat everyone.

"I am looking forward to the challenge as they are one of the better teams in the division, so bring it on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are looking to bounce back from the Bromley reverse and maintain their grip on third spot. The teams directly below them - fourth-placed Notts County and fifth-placed Wimbledon - meet at lunchtime on Saturday prior to Rovers' 3pm meeting with Swindon.