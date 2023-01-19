The winger, 20, has joined Doncaster for his first loan spell away from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion, having been a regular for the Seagulls’ Under-21s.

Like many Premier League youngsters, Miller’s experience at senior level is limited despite making his professional debut at previous club Colchester United while he was still a schoolboy.

Recalling the moment he became the club’s youngest-ever player in March 2019 aged 16 years and 166 days, Miller said: “I didn’t expect it, it was a bit of a late call-up.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Todd Miller with head coach Danny Schofield. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

"Frank Nouble got a red card so I just filled in his place. I had been playing for the Under-21s, doing quite well for them.

Miller, who hails from Brentwood in Essex, had to ask his headteacher at Shenfield High School for permission to take a day off school and travel down to Devon for the match against Exeter City, which finished 3-0 to the Grecians.

He basked in the popularity boost it brought in the playground the following Monday before signing for Brighton that summer.

"Everyone was happy for me and came over to me,” he said.

"It completely ruined the rest of school, I didn’t try as much as I should have done after that.

“It was a surreal experience being the youngest player, but a moment I’ll always treasure.”

Now, after four seasons playing development football, it’s time to forge a career in the men’s game, having been on the radar of his new boss Danny Schofield since his time at Colchester.

"I’m hoping this loan goes well and I can move on and play men’s football again next season wherever that takes me,” said Miller, whose current contract on the south coast expires this summer.

"At some point you have got to say goodbye to academy-level football and move on to men’s football because that’s where the real game is.

"That’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to come to Doncaster Rovers.”

Miller saw an eleventh-hour loan move fall through on deadline day in August.

Brighton had been reluctant to let him leave, believing he would be better served staying put to continue his development there.

Miller, who has also played as a striker and at wing-back, said: “Staying at Brighton for those extra six months probably benefited me a lot.

"I feel like I’ve learnt a lot in that time and progressed thoroughly as a player.”

The Papa Johns Trophy also provided an opportunity to taste senior football, with promising results.

Miller found the back of the net against Charlton Athletic and Gillingham, having also netted against Forest Green Rovers in the same competition last term.

He said: “They are probably the most important games for a 21s player in terms of showing you can compete at that level.

"It’s all well and good being the best player in a 21s game but as soon as it gets a bit more physical or direct it’s whether you can deal with that.

