Brighton & Hove Albion starlet could be set for more minutes at Doncaster Rovers

The Brighton & Hove Albion winger has been limited to just two substitute appearances since joining on loan until the end of the season in January.

His latest was a lively cameo off the bench against Bradford last weekend and offered a glimpse of his ability.

Miller, 20, made his professional debut aged 16 for former club Colchester United but has spent the vast majority of his senior career in the Seagulls’ under-21 side.

Doncaster's Todd Miller on the attack against Bradford City.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: "Premier League Two football is very different to League Two, that’s something we have had to speak to Todd about.

"I have seen signs in training sessions where he’s been buying into that process a little bit more. Sometimes it just takes a bit of time with these players.”

Prior to joining Rovers Miller had scored twice in nine appearances in Premier League 2 Division One this term.

The competition is the highest reserve team league in England and pits the country’s best development teams against each other.

Schofield, whose side take on fellow play-off chasers Stockport County this weekend, added: “He’s understanding now what this level is and what he needs to do.

"From the training sessions I’ve seen that’s why he came on (against Bradford) to try and impact the game.”

Miller offers a different threat in Rovers’ attack as a seemingly more traditional winger with plenty of pace and the ability to drive to the byline.

The youngster has also played as a striker for Brighton and scored against Charlton Athletic, Forest Green Rovers and Gillingham in the Papa Johns Trophy.

With Doncaster’s season at risk of petering out should the six-point gap between themselves and the top seven widen, Schofield wants to get Miller up to speed sooner, rather than later.

He said: “We need to make sure from now until the end of the season he, like all the other players, is ready to go.

