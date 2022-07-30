As many as 20,000 fans are expected at Valley Parade for the mouth-watering opening-day clash, which has been billed as ‘one the standout games of the season’.

Indeed, both sides would expect to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season. Today be the first test of their credentials.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Bradford captain Richie Smallwood said: “It is a massive fixture for the league.

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers.

“It is two big clubs who should not really be in this division, and I think it is one of the standout games of the season. It will be one where we can put down a marker, which we want to do.

“We know they will be up there, so it would be nice to get a win.”

Doncaster will be backed by 2,000 travelling supporters in West Yorkshire.

