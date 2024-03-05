Live

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates from Valley Parade

Doncaster Rovers are on the road tonight, away at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:58 GMT
Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Valley Parade, Bradford. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Grant McCann’s side are looking to get back on track having lost 3-1 at Walsall last weekend.

Stay with us through the night as we bring you regular updates:

Bradford v Rovers LIVE

19:50 GMT

Over

Bailey blazes over the bar.

19:49 GMT

Lively start

Rovers enjoying plenty of the ball in the early exchanges.

19:46 GMT

Kick-off

City get us underway.

19:43 GMT

Teams out

The ground has filled up a bit but still large gaps in the home and away ends. Kick-off two minutes away.

19:34 GMT

Lack of fans

We've heard a few fans complain about traffic issues. Some coaches haven't even arrived yet. We'll keep you posted in case of a delay to KO.

19:11 GMT

Just over 30 left

Rovers completing their warm-ups ahead of kick-off.

18:53 GMT

The Bradford line-up

18:44 GMT

One change

Rovers make one change from the Walsall game. Luke Molyneux returns to the starting XI with Kyle Hurst dropping down to the bench.

Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell, Bailey, Craig, Biggins, Molyneux, Adelakun, Ironside.

Subs: Jones, Olowu, Rowe, Hurst, Westbrooke, Biamou, Waters.

18:32 GMT

Team news

Rovers will announce their team in just over 10 minutes. Let's see if there's changes from Walsall.

18:19 GMT

Elsewhere tonight

A handful of games in League Two tonight:

AFC Wimbledon v Grimsby

Barrow v Gillingham

Mansfield v MK Dons

Morecambe v Crawley

