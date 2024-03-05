Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates from Valley Parade
Grant McCann’s side are looking to get back on track having lost 3-1 at Walsall last weekend.
Stay with us through the night as we bring you regular updates:
Bradford v Rovers LIVE
Over
Bailey blazes over the bar.
Lively start
Rovers enjoying plenty of the ball in the early exchanges.
Kick-off
City get us underway.
Teams out
The ground has filled up a bit but still large gaps in the home and away ends. Kick-off two minutes away.
Lack of fans
We've heard a few fans complain about traffic issues. Some coaches haven't even arrived yet. We'll keep you posted in case of a delay to KO.
Just over 30 left
Rovers completing their warm-ups ahead of kick-off.
The Bradford line-up
One change
Rovers make one change from the Walsall game. Luke Molyneux returns to the starting XI with Kyle Hurst dropping down to the bench.
Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell, Bailey, Craig, Biggins, Molyneux, Adelakun, Ironside.
Subs: Jones, Olowu, Rowe, Hurst, Westbrooke, Biamou, Waters.
Team news
Rovers will announce their team in just over 10 minutes. Let's see if there's changes from Walsall.
