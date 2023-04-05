The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear at court at a later date.

Jacob Jones, 18, of Comberbach Drive, Nantwich, has also been charged with possessing a pyro and throwing an object onto the Eco-Power Stadium pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, who has been bailed, is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 May.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers (photo by William Early/Getty Images).

Both offences are alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s match.

Pyrotechnics are illegal at football grounds in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 it is also illegal to throw any object within a stadium without lawful authority or excuse.

According to the English Football League, anyone identified carrying or using pyrotechnics or smoke bombs at football matches will now receive an automatic ban from attending their club’s fixtures.