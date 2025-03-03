Boxing, rugby and music festival - hectic spring and summer schedule for Doncaster Rovers' home

The Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers, will host world championship boxing later this year after a prestigious card was announced.

Terri Harper tops the bill on the GBM Sports-backed event at the stadium in May. The Denaby Main fighter will face German foe Natalie Zimmermann with the WBO world lightweight strap on the line.

It is part of a stacked bill, with other Doncaster fighters Maxi Hughes and Jimmy Joe Flint also featuring on a night when 10 titles will be up for grabs. The event is expected to attract plenty of demand for tickets. It takes place at the Eco-Power on Friday, May 23 and adds to what is already a hectic spring and summer for the stadium.

Rovers have another six league games left to play. The last of those is slated to be the Bradford City game on Saturday, April 26 but there is the possibility that could move for TV. Of course, if Rovers miss out on automatic promotion to League One then they'll have to navigate the play-offs. That would mean another match at home, taking place on either May 11, 16 or 17.

Of course, Doncaster RLFC also play their home games in DN4 and they have another six fixtures pencilled in between now and June 1. There'll be a tight turnaround on March 29 when Rovers host Carlisle at 3pm before the Dons take to the field at 7.30pm to host Toulouse.

The weekend of May 31 and June 1 will also be busy, with the charity football match involving a 'Rovers Legends' taking on 'United Legends' - from Manchester - on the Saturday and then the Dons at home 24 hours later.

The music festival Donny Fest is then being staged at the ground on Saturday, June 7 with the main stage being housed on the pitch along with the main bar.

There'll then be a bit of respite for the pitch to be tended to before Rovers' pre-season gets underway. Last summer saw Grant McCann's side play two home friendlies - against Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The Eco Power Stadium.

There's also an earlier start date to the 2025-26 campaign with Leagues One and Two getting underway on the weekend of August 2/3 – another weekend when the Dons are due to play at home. With such a hectic few months on the horizon, the groundstaff will certainly be earning their keep.