Boss thrilled as Armthorpe Welfare return to winning ways

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s win at Nostell MW. Picture: Steve Pennock

Welfare lost each of their three games last month and were last in action on November 13.

Despite a slow start in Wakefield they recovered to end a win-less sequence of five games in all competitions.

Nathan Perks put the home side ahead after 26 minutes with a close range finish but second half goals from Adam Baskerville and Charlie Shelley turned the game on its head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s win at Nostell MW. Picture: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe sit tenth in NCEL Division One and welcome bottom side Teversal to the Marra Falcons Stadium on Saturday.

“After three weeks without a game, and without a training session as we’ve had that many injuries, it was always going to be tough,” said Morris.

“Nostell have started the season well and it’s never an easy place to go but fair play to the lads, they gave everything,

“I think in the first half you could tell we hadn’t played or done anything for so long, although in my eyes we were the better team.

“But again they punished us and went in 1-0 up at half time and probably, to be fair, should have been two up.

“There were some words at half time from me and Rhys [Meynell – assistant boss], some home truths were told and we tweaked a few things and from the moment we kicked off the second half we were superb.

“The work rate, desire and quality we showed was unbelievable.

“We scored two fantastically worked goals and were well worthy of the three points.

“I’m so pleased for Rhys that the lads put that performance in for him and the club against his former team,” added Morris.

“He deserves a lot of credit. A lot of managers don’t give as much credit as they should to their assistants but he’s a top guy and a great guy to work with.”

Rossington Main’s home game with Selby Town was abandoned due to the weather at half time with the score 1-1.

Tyla Bell had given Ben Hunter’s side the lead with a smart finish after 15 minutes before Selby scrambled home an equaliser from a corner on the stroke of half time.