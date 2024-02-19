Boss of Doncaster Rovers' League Two rivals calls for goal-line technology after error
Only the Premier League and Championship use such technology with Leagues One and League Two only having it in operation for end-of-season play-offs.
Clough was unhappy after he felt defender Aden Flint was denied a goal in last Saturday's game at Walsall. The Stags would ultimately lose 2-1, but had they drawn it would have been enough to send them top of the fourth tier.
Clough's post-match interview saw him call for the technology to be introduced full-time rather than just for the play-offs.
"We don't have the technology they have at the higher levels, unfortunately," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"At 0-0, these are crucial. I'd have thought with the money in football they could provide watches for the officials, so when the ball goes over the line everyone knows.
"This is the sort of thing everyone is fighting for because the Premier League want to keep 85 per cent of the TV money instead of 75-25 per cent which would mean we could then get that sort of thing introduced."
Mansfield remain second in League Two, a point behind Stockport County.