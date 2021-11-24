Bolton boss delivers verdict on game-changing red card for Doncaster Rovers' Joseph Olowu

Bolton boss Ian Evatt. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Olowu was given a straight red card by Stephen Martin for a professional foul on Dapo Afolayan just before half time with Rovers trailing 1-0 to Eoin Doyle’s close range finish.

Rovers boss Richie Wellens has suggested they will appeal against the decision and claimed it was a “standard yellow card”.

"For me, it is a red card,” said Evatt.

“I’ve had a bugbear with these types of tackles for a long, long time.

"When you can’t access the ball or you can’t make a genuine attempt to play the ball then it is endangering an opponent and for me, it was just a kick on Dapo and the right decision.”

Elias Kachunga doubled Bolton’s lead in first half stoppage time before George Thomason’s deflected effort on 57 minutes effectively ended the contest.

Evatt said: “We’re pleased with the win. I thought first half an hour we looked a bit passive, a bit slow with our play. It looked like we put a lot into Saturday where I thought we performed well and deserved something.

“It looked like it had taken its toll but when we get the goal it sparked us really. We’ve missed Eoin being in those positions and that predatory instinct.