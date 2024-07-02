Bobby Faulkner on how advice from a Doncaster Rovers teammate prompted loan switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bobby Faulkner has revealed how warm words from one of his Doncaster Rovers colleagues persuaded him to make the switch to Dundalk.

The 19-year-old yesterday completed a loan switch to the League of Ireland side. He will stay with them for the remainder of their campaign, which runs until November. And speaking for the first time since the move was rubber-stamped, Faulkner has revealed that a word in his ear from Jay McGrath convinced him that this was a canny move at this time in his career.

McGrath spent just shy of a year in Ireland, playing for St Patrick's Athletic and winning the FAI Cup last year.

"I’ve been doing a lot of research on the league and speaking to lads that have been over here and Jay said he loved it," Faulkner told Dundalk's website.

Bobby Faulkner is relishing the chance to get some regular football in his loan spell over in Ireland.

"He said there’s a lot of eyes on the league and he also worked under the manager here and said that he’s a brilliant person so I can’t wait to get it going. I love the art of defending.

"When it comes to my team, the manager, the fans, I’ll run through brick walls for them, so that’s what I hope to show when I’m here for the rest of the season."

Faulkner was frustrated by injuries last term, and made just four senior outings. But he hopes to hit the ground running in this latest temporary spell away from DN4.

He added: "I’ve played a good handful of games at men’s football now, and I’m ready to kick on and get more games under my belt and I think that Dundalk is going to be a great place for me to improve my game.