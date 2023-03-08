Liam Ravenhill is returning to the Eco-Power Stadium after a less-than-successful spell in the north east, however.

Defender Faulkner has made four appearances for the Moors since joining on an initial one-month loan but has missed their last three matches due to suspension after being sent off against Scarborough Athletic.

He is eligible to return for this weekend’s game against Peterborough Sports.

Bobby Faulkner in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Sixth-tier Spennymoor are currently eleventh in the league table.

Ravenhill, a central midfielder, returns after making two appearances for Jason Ainsley’s side during his latest loan spell.

He previously played six times for Blyth Spartans on loan earlier this season and has played five times for Doncaster this term.

The 20-year-old is expected to remain with his parent club for the rest of the campaign.