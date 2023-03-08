News you can trust since 1925
Bobby Faulkner extends Spennymoor Town loan as Liam Ravenhill returns to Doncaster Rovers

Bobby Faulkner will spend the rest of the season with Spennymoor Town after his loan with the National League North side was extended.

Steve Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:28pm

Liam Ravenhill is returning to the Eco-Power Stadium after a less-than-successful spell in the north east, however.

Defender Faulkner has made four appearances for the Moors since joining on an initial one-month loan but has missed their last three matches due to suspension after being sent off against Scarborough Athletic.

He is eligible to return for this weekend’s game against Peterborough Sports.

Bobby Faulkner in action for Doncaster Rovers.
Sixth-tier Spennymoor are currently eleventh in the league table.

Ravenhill, a central midfielder, returns after making two appearances for Jason Ainsley’s side during his latest loan spell.

He previously played six times for Blyth Spartans on loan earlier this season and has played five times for Doncaster this term.

The 20-year-old is expected to remain with his parent club for the rest of the campaign.

His return could allow Jack Degruchy to leave Rovers for another loan spell.

