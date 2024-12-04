Billy Sharp's verdict on his Doncaster Rovers goal return + thoughts on Joe Ironside partnership

Billy Sharp's eyes soon light up when you mention anything to do with either his goalscoring records or stats, whether that be in the current season or throughout the entirety of his career.

Even at the ripe old age of 38, Sharp clearly still takes huge satisfaction from seeing the ball hit the back of the net - regardless of the opposition. Case in point was last Sunday when he scored both Doncaster Rovers' goals in the extra-time FA Cup win at non-league Kettering and took delight in letting the home fans know all about it.

That obsession with scoring is only matched by his vast knowledge of what feels like every single goal he's ever hit. Speaking to reporters pitchside at Latimer Park, he was informed that his brace took his Rovers tally in the world's oldest cup competition to three.

When quizzed if he knew who the first was against, he took little time with his retort to BBC Radio Sheffield's Tom Biltcliffe: "Wolves - from outside the box.

"I'm surprised my Dad didn't mention that to me before the game! He did remind me though that it was 19 years since I scored the winner for Rushden and Diamonds against Northampton, 3-2, and I know we're not far away from there so I was getting a bit of stick for that in the warm-up!"

The brace against Kettering took Sharp's tally for this season, in all competitions, to a respectable eight. Although he unsurprisingly feels he should have more by now. "It's five in the league, two in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao," he said. "I should have had more in the league to be honest, but I'm plugging away and I keep chipping away at it and hopefully I'll get plenty more this season.

"I'm a little bit behind (my personal goal target). I want 10 for Christmas so that's the aim as a striker and then to go on after that."

A recent grumble from some Rovers fans has been the lack of time together on the pitch for both Sharp and fellow striker Joe Ironsode. In the league they've started together just once although they regularly share the pitch towards the end of games. That happened at Kettering with Ironside making a big impact when he clambered off the bench for the second half.

Billy Sharp with his man of the match award after Rovers' win at Kettering.

"I think we complement each other well," Sharp said of his colleague. "He obviously gave me a little bit more space when he came on and he was brilliant in the air. We've not played much but when we have, I think we've looked dangerous.

"It's another option for the gaffer. He makes the decisions and we just try and do what we can when we are on the pitch together. Like I say, he helped me second half because I wasn't really in the game first half."

Tonight sees Rovers return to league duties, away at Fleetwood. After a run of three straight draws, Sharp wants the team to start racking up wins as they look to firm up their place among the automatic promotion spots in League Two before the festive schedule heats up.

"We need to start putting wins together, that's what we need to do," he adds. "Fleetwood will be tough but if we can get the win there it sets it up nicely for Saturday when we're back at home.

"We need to put some wins together now because we've stuttered of late with a few draws that have not helped us move up that table. We'll dust ourselves down and go again."