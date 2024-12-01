Billy Sharp to the rescue as Doncaster Rovers avoid Kettering FA Cup banana skin

Doncaster Rovers' aim for this FA Cup second round weekend was to not be 'the story'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC cameras were pitched up at Kettering looking to see a shock unfold and they very nearly got their wish. Rovers had to work hard to get the job done, eventually coming out on top 2-1 after extra-time thanks to a Billy Sharp brace. But it is not a game, nor a performance, that anyone will want to dwell on for too long.

A total of 68 places separated the two sides in the football pyramid but that gap was belied by hosts who were full of energy and desire. For large portions, Rovers either just couldn't get going or attempted to play football on a surface that was not suitable to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those circumstances combined to produce the first goal of the game, when Kettering's Isiah Noel-Williams sniffed out a chance and took it after picking the pocket of Patrick Kelly.

Billy Sharp notches against Kettering

Prior to that Rovers thought they should have been handed an early penalty when Jordan Gibson latched onto a precise ball over the top and advanced towards goal only to be clattered by the onrushing Kettering goalkeeper Jason Alexander. Referee Ben Speedie was having none of it however and play was waved on but TV replays showed Gibson had more than a fair shout of a spot-kick.

Luke Molyneux twice came close to opening the scoring. His first saw a goalbound shot deflected behind before a better chance drew a fine one-handed save from Alexander. Inbetween those efforts, centre-half Tom Anderson saw a header bounce back off the apex of the crossbar and left-hand post.

That wastefulness - a recurring theme for Rovers in recent weeks - was then punished when the plucky hosts opened the scoring through the lively Noel-Williams. That sent the home fans into dreamland, provided the BBC bigwigs with the drama they craved and sent shockwaves through the Rovers players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann would probably have liked to swapped his entire team at half-time but opted to use just three with George Broadbent, Josh Emmanuel and Joe Ironside summoned. Those changes failed to have the desired effect immediately. It took another sub to awake Rovers from their slumber as Kyle Hurst burst into the box midway through the half and drew a fine save from Alexander.

Slowly they were growing into it and eventually, with 15 minutes remaining, they found a breakthrough. Anderson's header was spilled and amid a scramble Sharp popped up to bundle the ball home.

Neither side could force a winner in normal time so an extra 30 minutes ensued. As is often the case, chances were few and far between with both sides too edgy. But veteran Sharp was on hand to cut the tension as he fired home at the second attempt in the last action of the first portion of extra-time.

Thankfully Rovers avoided any more dramas in the final 15-minute portion to book their place in Monday's third round draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Emmanuel 46), Anderson, Olowu, Senior, Kelly (Broadbent 46), Bailey, Sbarra (Hurst 60), Molyneux (Clifton 120), Gibson (Ironside 46), Sharp

Subs not used: Lawlor, Maxwell, Close, Westbrooke.