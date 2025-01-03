Billy Sharp reveals eye-raising ambition that Doncaster Rovers fans will love

Billy Sharp moved into double figures in the win over Fleetwood.

Billy Sharp reached double figures for the season with his last-gasp winner against Fleetwood on New Year's Day.

The veteran striker made a fairytale return to Doncaster Rovers in the summer and has so far hit ten in 30 in all competitions.

Ahead of that win over the Cod Army, the 38-year-old spoke with Rovers' in-house media team about his continued enjoyment of seeing the ball hit the back of the net. Sharp's thirst for goals is unquenchable and is laid bare by his bold claim of wanting to notch for Rovers in the Championship - despite the fact Grant McCann's side are currently in League Two and that Sharp turns 39 next month.

"It's the best feeling in football," said the former Sheffield United man. "There's other parts to my game that I think that I've improved upon since the last time I was at Doncaster Rovers, but you can't beat scoring goals.

"Even with players that don't usually score goals, you can see the joy that it brings to them when they do get one and it's great for the fans and staff too. I've enjoyed a few of my goals this season but they all mean just as much as the others so I hope I can get a few more.

"I'd like to have got a few more than I have done up to this point because I think that I should've had two or three more than I'm on so far.

"I need to chip in with at least 11 more goals but I just want to help the team out as much as possible and get Doncaster back up the divisions.

"I want to score goals for Doncaster in the Championship. I'm not sure if I'll hang on long enough for it to happen, but I want to play my part in getting us there."

Rovers are finalising preparations for Saturday's home game against promotion rivals Port Vale.