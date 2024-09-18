Billy Sharp makes defiant pledge as Doncaster Rovers look to recover from 'bump in road'
Rovers suffered a derby defeat in North Yorkshire on a night when little went their way. Despite that, Grant McCann's side remain in the play-off spots and Sharp, who has four goals so far this term, is backing the team to respond in the right fashion at MK Dons on Saturday.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the 38-year-old said: "We had a disappointing result on Thursday against Harrogate, which was a little blow and a bump in the road.
"But we've talked about it and we've won four out of our first six games which we'd have taken at the start of the season. We've put ourselves in a good position. It was disappointing the other night but you'll have those kind of games along the way. We've got to get back on track now."
