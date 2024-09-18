Billy Sharp makes defiant pledge as Doncaster Rovers look to recover from 'bump in road'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers forward Billy Sharp says he and his teammates have had a thorough debrief after last week's setback at Harrogate.

Rovers suffered a derby defeat in North Yorkshire on a night when little went their way. Despite that, Grant McCann's side remain in the play-off spots and Sharp, who has four goals so far this term, is backing the team to respond in the right fashion at MK Dons on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 38-year-old said: "We had a disappointing result on Thursday against Harrogate, which was a little blow and a bump in the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we've talked about it and we've won four out of our first six games which we'd have taken at the start of the season. We've put ourselves in a good position. It was disappointing the other night but you'll have those kind of games along the way. We've got to get back on track now."