Billy Sharp hailed as veteran Doncaster Rovers man looks to be scourge of Bradford City again

Billy Sharp will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Bradford City again tomorrow.

The veteran Doncaster Rovers forward probably won't need notifying about his personal record against the Bantams, given his encyclopaedic knowledge of what has been a goal-drenched career. For those unaware, he's scored nine goals in just 11 matches against City and another strike in Saturday's derby will see him draw level with his current favourite opponents - 10 scored against Blackpool.

"Billy knows all the goals he's scored," his manager Grant McCann said ahead of the meeting with Graham Alexander's side. "I can hardly remember any of mine! But his memory is unbelievable, as I say. He knows all of his goals against every team and what minute, what type of goal it was etc."

Sharp scored in both victories over Bradford last season, with the one in the home win back in April a goal that will live long in the memory. He came off the bench that day to notch what proved to be a promotion-clinching strike - and one that is now the subject of its very own terrace chant among the Rovers faithful.

Even at 39, Sharp remains a key part of McCann's side having started the last four league games. When asked by the Free Press what the secret is to Sharp's longevity, his manager believes it comes down to a sensible approach away from football and knowing how much to push himself on the training pitch.

"Billy doesn't miss any training, ever," McCann added. "What he does well - and James Coppinger was really good at this late in his career too - is he knows when to manage themselves in training such as knowing when and when not to do extra once training's finished.

"He knows what he needs to get out of a session. You start to do that as you get a bit older. His numbers in terms of the GPS stuff we look at, are phenomenal for his age really. It's a testament to how he lives his life away from training and he's looking great and feeling good."

McCann is set to have Luke Molyneux (ankle) and Robbie Gotts (thigh) both available tomorrow after confirming that the only players he'll be without are Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan - both of whom are on international duty with the Wales senior squad and the Republic of Ireland's under-21s respectively.

Whilst many are keen to reflect on that aforementioned win over City last April, McCann was trying to downplay it. Perhaps that's understandable given how well Bradford have adjusted - like Rovers themselves - to life back in the third tier. They sit third and are unbeaten ahead of Saturday's DN4 dust-up.

McCann added: "It was a special day for us (the last game) but we have to keep our focus on tomorrow. We have to make sure our game-plan is right and we're confident. It's a new season, different team, different personnel so although it was an amazing day it means nothing heading into this game.

"They've started the season well and carried momentum a bit like ourselves. But we've played them a bit over the last two years so I think we know what to expect."