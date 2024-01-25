Big crowd set for Doncaster Rovers' visit of table-topping Stockport County
The Hatters are flying high at the top of League Two although they've only won one of their last four league fixtures.
They were originally handed an allocation of 1,500 tickets but these were quickly snapped up. As a result they have since been in dialogue with Rovers over more tickets and County has now announced that an 'additional allocation' has been made available. And as expected this extra block of tickets has also been sold out, with Stockport fans wasting little time.
Dave Challinor's side are near the top of the league when it comes to average attendances. They sit fourth in that particular table, with an average home crowd this season of 9,204. Rovers sit eighth in that standing, with an average of 6,777 spectators filing through the turnstiles of the Eco-Power Stadium on a matchday.
Saturday's fixture could see a debut handed to Hakeeb Adelakun after his loan switch from Lincoln City. The winger made a pretty quick impression when he notched in Tuesday's behind-closed-doors friendly away at Harrogate Town.
That run-out also saw a flurry of injured players get valuable outings, with the likes of Richard Wood and James Maxwell each playing more than an hour in North Yorkshire.
Additionally, Jon Taylor also got an hour under his belt after his own lengthy lay-off. Grant McCann, the Rovers boss, will deliver an in-depth team news update at his press conference on Thursday afternoon.