The Hatters are flying high at the top of League Two although they've only won one of their last four league fixtures.

They were originally handed an allocation of 1,500 tickets but these were quickly snapped up. As a result they have since been in dialogue with Rovers over more tickets and County has now announced that an 'additional allocation' has been made available. And as expected this extra block of tickets has also been sold out, with Stockport fans wasting little time.

Dave Challinor's side are near the top of the league when it comes to average attendances. They sit fourth in that particular table, with an average home crowd this season of 9,204. Rovers sit eighth in that standing, with an average of 6,777 spectators filing through the turnstiles of the Eco-Power Stadium on a matchday.

There's set to be a big crowd at the Eco Power Stadium when Doncaster Rovers host Stockport County this weekend. (Credit: AHPIX LTD)

Saturday's fixture could see a debut handed to Hakeeb Adelakun after his loan switch from Lincoln City. The winger made a pretty quick impression when he notched in Tuesday's behind-closed-doors friendly away at Harrogate Town.

That run-out also saw a flurry of injured players get valuable outings, with the likes of Richard Wood and James Maxwell each playing more than an hour in North Yorkshire.