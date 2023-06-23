News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects Doncaster Rovers to push for a play-off place.

Betting supercomputer predicts where Doncaster Rovers will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:19 BST

It predicts Rovers will be battling for a play-off spot with the likes of Bradford, Gillingham, Doncaster and Milton Keynes Dons.

At the other end Morecambe, Harrogate Town and Crawley Town will be fighting relegation.

Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

Winner: 10/3

1. Wrexham

Winner: 10/3 Photo: Jan Kruger

Winner: 7/1

2. Stockport County

Winner: 7/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

Winner: 8/1

3. Notts County

Winner: 8/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Top seven: 11/10

4. Bradford City

Top seven: 11/10 Photo: George Wood

