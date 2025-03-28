'Better than anybody else' - Doncaster Rovers lavished with praise by Carlisle chief Mark Hughes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlisle United manager Mark Hughes was full of praise for Doncaster Rovers ahead of the two sides meeting this weekend.

The Cumbrians lifted themselves off the bottom of League Two in midweek but still face a big task in trying to avoid dropping into the National League. They are six points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining. The first of those is at the Eco-Power Stadium against a Rovers side at the opposite end of the division.

Ahead of the meeting with Grant McCann's team, former Wales, Manchester City and Stoke City boss Hughes said: "They're a good team. They do a lot of things in the game better than anybody else in the league.

"Statistically, they're one of the better teams. They seem to get a lot of shots off. They've got good talent at the top end of the pitch. So, yeah, it'll be a big test. I was looking before, they've got a lot of players with goals and assists and threats all over the pitch.

"We're mindful of that, but from our point of view, we've just got to show what we can do and affect them when we get the ball. They're a good side. Like I said, they've got good players. Good wide men. A striker, that will affect you if you allow him to. So, yeah, we've just got to be very attentive to their threats. But we've got threats ourselves as well.

"It's about making the most of the opportunities which we're sure we'll get because we're playing well."

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Brunton Park back in November.