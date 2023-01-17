Nelson, 18, is a centre-back who has represented his country at under-18 and 19 level and also played for Scotland’s under-16s.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rochdale, with whom he made his professional debut on the opening day.

Nelson said: “I really like the style of play and the way that Doncaster likes to play suits me a lot in terms of my capabilities as a centre-back.

Ben Nelson with Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield. Photo: Heather King/DRFC.

“Switching things up is a good thing. I feel like this one suits me a lot more.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me and it’s the next step in my development so I’m really happy."

Nelson made 12 appearances for Dale, including nine starts, before being recalled at the beginning of the month.

His final appearance for the club came against Doncaster on December 29, when they were beaten 4-3.

Ben Nelson in action for Rochdale earlier this season (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “We watched him for a while, both at U21 and during his spell with Rochdale and we feel he can come in and make a real impact for us.

“He’s very young but he has lots of potential and we feel his attributes will benefit the way we want to play football."

Northampton-born Nelson played three 2023 U19 EURO qualifying games for England in September.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Leicester but has featured on the bench for the Tigers’ in the Premier League and Europa League.

Nelson also won the club’s Academy Player of the Season Award at the end of the 2020/21 season.

