Ben Close praises ‘improving’ Doncaster Rovers teammate after upturn in form
Ben Close can feel a partnership building with the ‘improving’ Harrison Biggins in the centre of Doncaster Rovers’ midfield.
Both players have started every game under Danny Schofield since he took charge in October with Biggins scoring three times during that time and Close also netting his first Doncaster goal.
"I really like playing with Biggo, I think he’s got a lot of qualities,” said former Portsmouth man Close ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crawley Town.
"He’s a very determined player, wants to win the ball back and on the ball I think he’s improved as the season has gone on.”
Biggins arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium over the summer but struggled for form in the opening few months of the campaign.
But his performances have improved and he has established himself as a regular starter.
"He’s really developed under this manager and he’s got goals as well,” added Close, who returned from a 10-month injury absence at the end of September.
"He’s proven he can score a wide variety of goals.”
Biggins won the League Two Goal of the Month award for his strike against Grimsby Town and scored a stunning free-kick in the 4-3 win over Rochdale last month.
On the budding partnership between himself and Biggins, Close said: "Naturally that comes with playing games together.
"The more we play the better the partnership becomes. Over the last however many months or games it’s been I think that partnership has developed pretty well.
"Hopefully it’s only getting better.”