Midfielder Close fought off competition from Harrison Biggins and Kyle Hurst to win the prize, having been a regular in the side since returning from an 10-month injury lay-off in September.

The 26-year-old made 37 appearances in total, scoring twice, and captained Rovers on three occasions in April amid injuries to Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe.

“On a personal level it’s nice to be recognised for these individual awards off the back of a long injury as well,” said Close.

Ben Close netted the Doncaster Rovers Player of the Year award at The Star's Football awards on Tuesday.

"I didn’t really expect to play this many games this season.”

Close was quizzed about a difficult season for Doncaster in 22/23 following their lowest league finish since they returned to the Football League 20 years ago.

"I think the biggest thing this year is we have had a lot of young players playing through some tough times,” he said.

"It will help them mentally grow and I think that can only help Doncaster Rovers going forward.”

Doncaster Rovers Belles Player of the Year, Emily Cahill. Photo: Dean Atkins.

Danny Schofield had been due to attend the annual event celebrating football in South Yorkshire along with his coaching staff and Rovers’ head of football operations James Coppinger.

But none of them were present following news of Schofield’s dismissal that morning. Close was not asked about his manager’s exit.

Meanwhile, Emily Cahill was crowned Doncaster Rovers Belles Player of the Year.

Midfielder Cahill was an important player for Belles as they finished second in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands for the second season running.

She said: “It’s been a really good season to have come second in the league and reach the County Cup final, we have really enjoyed it.”

Nick Buxton’s side also reached their first cup final in 13 years this term.

They almost upset the odds to beat holders Huddersfield of the division above in last week’s Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup final but were narrowly beaten 1-0.

Cahill added: “It was definitely a performance to be proud of, we pushed them all the way.