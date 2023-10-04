Belles suffer cup defeat ahead of Eco-Power Stadium 'homecoming'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belles are currently sixth in the FAWNL Division One North table with seven points from five games, while Boro are two places and two points better off having played a game more.

Belles were beaten 5-0 by Derby County in the FAWNL Plate at Thorne on Sunday – a second heavy defeat against a third tier team this season.

Both of Belles’ league defeats to date have come against title-chasing teams.

Belles’ Pheobe Sneddon is outnumbered against Derby County. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Belles lost to Hull City and Leeds United who are second and third respectively, behind Barnsley on goal difference.

Sunday’s game will provide another significant insight as to where Belles stand in their bid to regain Northern Premier Division status.

Belles also face York City at Thorne next Wednesday before league action takes a back seat.

Belles have a County Cup tie at newly-formed Worksop-based FC Manton on October 15.

Freya Rattenbury gets on the ball for Belles. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

A week later and it is Women’s FA Cup action for Belles at home to fifth tier Mansfield Town.

Harworth Colliery are one of three teams still seeking their first point in the North East League Southern Division. Katie Scorer was on target in their 4-1 defeat at Lower Hopton.

Newcomers Rossington Main suffered their first defeat in the Sheffield & Hallam County League when beaten 3-2 at home by Sheffield Wednesday whose victory moved them a point clear at the top.

Sarah Black and Ellie Meanwell netted for Rossington.

Defending champions AFC Bentley recorded their biggest win of the season with Gemma Harte bagging a hat trick in the 4-0 home success over Socrates.

Jenna McGee was the other scorer in a win which lifted them to third spot.

The clean sheet was a welcome one for Bentley as they had conceded 10 times in their three games beforehand, compared to just 24 against in their 16-game programme last term.