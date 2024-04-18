​Belles set to face struggling FC United at Eco-Power Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Belles started the season with a 7-1 victory over their newly-promoted opponents whose stay in the division looks set to last one term.

Ciaran Toner’s side need to win to boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the table.

Belles then have just one more FAWNL fixture, away to Barnsley on May 5.

In between their remaining FAWNL fixtures, Belles face holders Huddersfield Town in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup final at Hillsborough on Sunday, April 28.

On current standings Belles are the underdogs against Huddersfield but the pair will both be in tier four next season following Town’s relegation from the Northern Premier Division.

AFC Bentley and Rossington Main both play in finals this Sunday.

First up at 1pm Rossington face Chesterfield FC Women in the Shield final and that is followed at 3pm by Bentley’s clash against holders Brunsmeer Athletic in the Sheffield & Hallam Women’s League Cup final. Both games are at Kiveton Park.

Bentley will be hoping for better fortune than their visit there on Sunday when they lost 3-2 in a Division One fixture. Kiveton were 3-0 up before goals by Gemma Harte and Elyse Thornton raised Bentley’s hopes of salvaging a point.