Belles set for Yorkshire derby as new season gets underway this weekend

Belles get their season underway on Sunday.

Doncaster Rovers Belles begin the 2025-26 FA Women’s National League season on Sunday when they make the relatively short trip to play Huddersfield Town at Shelley FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the worst season in their history, Belles were spared the embarrassment of relegation from Division One North to the fifth tier by the combination of Blackburn Rovers dropping out of tier two (for financial reasons) and Barnsley FC Women announcing that they were unable to meet the ground criteria (citing the cost to implement the necessary upgrades) required for tier four.

Sunday’s opener is followed by a trip to play Northern Premier Division Hull City (at North Ferriby) next Tuesday in the first of three group stage games in a revamped League Cup format. The Cup and Plate then begin as a straight knock out with teams determined by the final placings in the groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles, already relegated until their subsequent reprieve, ended last term with a 4-0 home win over Huddersfield. There will be several changes to the teams paraded that day.

The Hull game could see at least four former Belles players line up for City - Georgia Wattam, Izzy Gigg, Hope Knight and Jess Tugby-Andrew, who was Belles captain last season.

Belles won 5-1 in a friendly against Division One Midlands Barnsley Women FC on Sunday.