Belles set for Yorkshire derby as new season gets underway this weekend

By Julian Barker
Published 11th Aug 2025, 19:34 BST
Belles get their season underway on Sunday.placeholder image
Belles get their season underway on Sunday.
Doncaster Rovers Belles begin the 2025-26 FA Women’s National League season on Sunday when they make the relatively short trip to play Huddersfield Town at Shelley FC.

After the worst season in their history, Belles were spared the embarrassment of relegation from Division One North to the fifth tier by the combination of Blackburn Rovers dropping out of tier two (for financial reasons) and Barnsley FC Women announcing that they were unable to meet the ground criteria (citing the cost to implement the necessary upgrades) required for tier four.

Sunday’s opener is followed by a trip to play Northern Premier Division Hull City (at North Ferriby) next Tuesday in the first of three group stage games in a revamped League Cup format. The Cup and Plate then begin as a straight knock out with teams determined by the final placings in the groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belles, already relegated until their subsequent reprieve, ended last term with a 4-0 home win over Huddersfield. There will be several changes to the teams paraded that day.

The Hull game could see at least four former Belles players line up for City - Georgia Wattam, Izzy Gigg, Hope Knight and Jess Tugby-Andrew, who was Belles captain last season.

Belles won 5-1 in a friendly against Division One Midlands Barnsley Women FC on Sunday.

Related topics:Doncaster Rovers BellesBellesYorkshireHuddersfield Town
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice