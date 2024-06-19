'Been trying for years' - New Doncaster Rovers signing itching to make up for lost time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teddy Sharman-Lowe is a man on a mission.

The Chelsea goalkeeper is itching to get started after signing on a season-long loan at Doncaster Rovers. Still only 21, the England youth prospect is embarking on his fourth temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge.

However, he has played precious little senior football during the three previous stints, at Havant and Waterlooville. Either side of that spell, he played only a handful of times for Burton and Bromley.

Now, with a full season awaiting him in South Yorkshire he is looking to establish himself in Grant McCann's side.

"I'm buzzing to get it done early, before July too," he told Rovers' official website after becoming the sixth arrival of the close season.

"It was important for my progression to be in a high-level winning environment. I watched the play-offs last year when Doncaster were close. Hopefully this year I can help and we can push on and get it done.

"I've been trying to get a move like this for the past few years really. It's important I get minutes and games and I'm grateful for this opportunity.

"It's just so different to academy or under-21s football. You have to be more mature and ready for more contact."

Teddy Sharman-Lowe has joined on a season's loan from Premier League giants Chelsea.

When asked to describe what kind of goalkeeper he is, Rovers fans will be impressed with his succinct response.

"Box-dominating I'd say," he replied. "Distribution is one of my key strengths too and a good shot-stopper.