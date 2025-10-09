'Been in the wars' - Doncaster Rovers injury update as Grant McCann clarifies free agent stance
The full-back, already sporting a protective facial mask after a collision on the opening day of the season, suffered a shoulder injury in the recent defeat to Luton Town. The vice-captain was already suffering with pain in one shoulder and it's now transpired that both are giving him major concern.
Having suggested an initial time frame of six to eight weeks before he can return, manager McCann rowed back on that but did confirm that he has no intention of dipping into the free agent market for a replacement. Tom Nixon is the only other recognised right-back in the squad but there are ample players who have filled in there this season and last.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit to Leyton Orient, McCann said of Sterry: "He's got two really bad shoulders. He obviously dislocated one and now he's done bad damage to the other. He's a little bit down about that.
"He's also obviously had the facial injury so he's been in the wars a bit, bless him. We're just trying to keep him as positive as possible. It's nothing to do with anything he could have done. Jamie couldn't have prevented the accidental collision against Exeter (on the opening day), and then he's had the shoulder injuries, so he's not having a great time of it.
"He dislocated one last season but he keeps having issues with it so that's not completely healed and he's now done the other side."
"It's hard to give a time frame on it (returning) because it's about when he feels comfortable. We'll see."
On the possibility of signing unattached players, McCann told the Free Press: "We've got players that can play there if needed. I don't see the point in bringing in somebody that's not up to speed and has to get used to the way we play at this stage in the season."
Elsewhere, Connor O'Riordan (ankle) is set to come back into contention after "a good week of training" according to his manager but midfielder Harry Clifton (hamstring) remains out. "Harry has been on the pitches the last few days and is building up his fitness and his robustness again on his hamstring," McCann added.
Sean Grehan and Charlie Crew both miss the trip to London owing to international duty.