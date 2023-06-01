News you can trust since 1925
Barnby Dun Colts: Doncaster junior football team celebrate winning the treble

A junior football team from Doncaster have made the city proud after winning a prestigious cup competition.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

Barnby Dun Colts Under-13s saw off competition from across South Yorkshire and beyond to lift the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup.

They beat Porter Under-13s 6-2 in the final at Dinnington Town Football Club thanks to Tommy Hendry’s hat-trick, a double from captain Junior Lazzari and Leo Graham’s goal.

Junior’s mum Natalie is Barnby Dun’s club secretary and her husband Daryl coached the Under-13s this season along with Gaz Harrison.

Barnby Dun Colts Under-13s. Photo: Chris Wharton, Wharton Images.Barnby Dun Colts Under-13s. Photo: Chris Wharton, Wharton Images.
Barnby Dun Colts Under-13s. Photo: Chris Wharton, Wharton Images.
She said: “I was really, really proud of the achievement. For Doncaster and for us.

"They had to go through a lot to get to the final, it started off with 162 teams and over two-and-a-half thousand players.

"They really did deserve it. We had to work our butts off.”

Archives are unavailable but Natalie believes the team is the first from Doncaster to win the Under-13s County Cup in 20 years.

They also won the Doncaster & District Junior Sunday Football League this season and the League Cup.

Natalie said: “They are really proud of their achievements and they are just really happy that they have been able to make some history for Doncaster.”

Players representing Barnby Dun Colts Under-13s are drawn from Doncaster schools including Hungerhill, The McAuley Catholic High School, Hill House and Ridgewood.

Natalie added: “The team has been playing together since Under-6s level. We have added a few additions but we do have quite a few players from the original team.

"Quite a few of them go to school with each other, so they are the best of friends.”

