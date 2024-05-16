'Ball in their court' - Grant McCann issues update on Doncaster Rovers contract talks with trio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann has issued an update on how talks are progressing after Doncaster Rovers made contract offers to three of their key players.

Earlier this week the club published its retained list and also made mention that offers had been put to Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins as well as star loanee Hakeeb Adelakun, whose contract at Lincoln City is not being renewed.

There is a clamour among the Rovers fanbase to see all three re-commit ahead of what McCann hopes will be a title tilt in 2024-25. Speaking to the club's website, McCann said: "We've been speaking to Mols, Haks and Biggo probably for the last two months.

"There's been different things and (speaking to) different agents etc. It's been difficult due to the run we went on. We didn't want to keep delving into them and maybe put them off their game. So we've been on and off a little bit with them. But we'd love to keep the three of them. They've been in tremendous form, particularly from the turn of the year.

"So the club has been good with the offers sent out to the boys and I guess the ball is in their court now really. I spoke to all of them and they know we'd love to keep them. They've got a real rapport with the fans and sometimes in football that's one of the massive things. So we'll see how they go. We've said to them we need a decision by a certain date because we can't be waiting all summer and for us to miss out on signing them. Let's hope they agree."

Regarding the retained list, seven players are to be released upon their deals expiring this summer. Tommy Rowe was the stand-out name listed, with the 35-year-old having racked up well over 250 appearances for the club across separate spells.

McCann added: "I had a chat with Tommy, which was really difficult because I’ve got so much respect for him. Ultimately we want to try and improve and get better. He was fine and understood the decision.

