Bad day at the office sees Doncaster Rovers beaten by nine-man AFC Wimbledon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ali Al Hamadi's double sent Doncaster back down the League Two table to 19th.
Uncharacteristically given their recent displays, Grant McCann's side struggled to create chances to score at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Neither could they capitalise on second-half red cards for Wimbledon's Hus Bile and Omar Bugiel.
A scrappy Dons goal on the stroke of half time was the difference at the break after a first period low on quality.
Striker Al Hamadi's opener in first-half stoppage time was the first effort on target for either side and came about after a goalmouth scramble.
George Broadbent had his legs taken from underneath him by a Wimbledon player when he tried to head clear a corner, which left Doncaster a man light in defence.
Al Hamadi poked the ball home after several blocks.
The Dons almost doubled their lead moments before the interval when a corner kick delivered to the back post evaded everyone and went narrowly wide.
Broadbent had Doncaster's best chance of the first 45 minutes when he volleyed over early on after good work from Harrison Biggins to steal the ball back high up the pitch and cross.
McCann introduced Joe Ironside and Kyle Hurst for the second half but still Rovers struggled to establish control in the match.
The hour mark came and went with Doncaster yet to have an effort on target before Al Hamadi doubled Wimbledon's lead in the 63rd minute.
Al Hamadi capitalised on Tom Anderson's slip in possession and found the back of the net from the edge of the box with a fine strike to beat Louis Jones.
Hurst saw a goalbound effort blocked by one of his teammates in an offside position as Rovers tried in vain to find a response.
A red card for Wimbledon's Hus Biler in the 72nd minute for two bookable offences failed to turn the tide in Rovers' favour.
Hurst saw another goalbound effort blocked, this time by Wimbledon's Jake Reeves, before Bugiel was given his marching orders in stoppage time for a second yellow.
Faal then blazed over from close range in the dying seconds in a chance which probably summed up Doncaster’s day.