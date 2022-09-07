Back-to-back wins for Rossington Main as Armthorpe Welfare shock leaders

Main’s 3-2 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at Oxford Street on Saturday moved them up to third in the table.

They now trail Horbury by just two points after the early pacesetters suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Armthorpe.

Rossington’s strong first half performance proved to be enough as Ben Hunter’s side secured back-to-back league wins for the second time this season.

Adam Baskerville has been in fine goalscoring form for Rossington Main. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Baskerville fired home his tenth goal in a Rossington shirt with a close-range finish after just two minutes.

Baskerville then bagged his second just before the half hour mark following good build-up play.

Paul Sherburn smartly dispatched the third after 43 minutes following neat link-up play with Baskerville.

Kiyani Clayton pulled one back for Glasshoughton ten minutes into the second half and struck again on 74 minutes.

Clayton’s terrific second half performance set up tasty last 15 minutes until his match ended five minutes early after he was sent off and Rossington were able to see out the victory.

Armthorpe, meanwhile, continued their recent upturn in form with a surprise win at Horbury – which came in dramatic fashion.

Cian Guest and Jamie Austin struck either side of half time to put Lee Morris’s men in control.

Goals from Joe Penn and Gibril Bojang pegged the visitors back but they were not to be denied as Austin popped up with a last minute winner.