Back-to-back wins for Rossington Main as Armthorpe Welfare shock leaders
Rossington Main closed the gap on NCEL Division One leaders Horbury Town – with a little help from rivals Armthorpe Welfare.
Main’s 3-2 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at Oxford Street on Saturday moved them up to third in the table.
They now trail Horbury by just two points after the early pacesetters suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Armthorpe.
Rossington’s strong first half performance proved to be enough as Ben Hunter’s side secured back-to-back league wins for the second time this season.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Not great news’: Doncaster Rovers reveal how long Birmingham City loanee will be ruled out
-
2
The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon. Carlisle United and Sutton United would be in a our alternative table
-
3
Doncaster Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey could ring the changes ahead of Hartlepool United trip
-
4
Doncaster Rovers: How the Eco-Power Stadium compares to other EFL grounds for fan experience
-
5
Doncaster Rovers captain rejects manager’s claim of players ‘shirking responsibilities’ in Mansfield Town defeat
Adam Baskerville fired home his tenth goal in a Rossington shirt with a close-range finish after just two minutes.
Baskerville then bagged his second just before the half hour mark following good build-up play.
Paul Sherburn smartly dispatched the third after 43 minutes following neat link-up play with Baskerville.
Kiyani Clayton pulled one back for Glasshoughton ten minutes into the second half and struck again on 74 minutes.
Clayton’s terrific second half performance set up tasty last 15 minutes until his match ended five minutes early after he was sent off and Rossington were able to see out the victory.
Armthorpe, meanwhile, continued their recent upturn in form with a surprise win at Horbury – which came in dramatic fashion.
Cian Guest and Jamie Austin struck either side of half time to put Lee Morris’s men in control.
Goals from Joe Penn and Gibril Bojang pegged the visitors back but they were not to be denied as Austin popped up with a last minute winner.
Rossington travel to Brigg Town in the League Cup tonight and on Saturday they go to Shirebrook Town, while Armthorpe host Beverley Town.