Away end sell-out for Doncaster Rovers' next home league game as rivals end nine-year wait

Doncaster Rovers' meeting with local rivals Chesterfield next weekend should have plenty of spice.

The two sides have not shared a division since they both played in League One in 2015-16. Since then each club has gone on contrasting journeys, with Paul Cook's side finally returning to the EFL last term after waltzing to the National League title.

Next Saturday sees them lock horns with Rovers as they travel to the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time in almost nine years. You have to go back to November 2015 for their last trip to DN4 - a 3-0 home win against a Spireites side then bossed by former Rovers chief Dean Saunders.

There is certainly plenty of appetite from the Derbyshire club's supporters for the short 30-mile hop to South Yorkshire, after the club announced they had sold out their 3,000 allocation.

The Eco Power Stadium.

A statement on their website said: "Please note that tickets for next week’s game at Doncaster Rovers have sold-out.

"The fixture is all-ticket and tickets will not be sold on the day so supporters who have not got a ticket should not travel."

The game kicks off at 3pm next weekend.