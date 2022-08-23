Austin powers Armthorpe Welfare to much-needed victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was a scrappy affair for most of the 90 minutes but Welfare knuckled down and ground out the result that mattered.

Welfare had started their NCEL Division One campaign with four straight defeats so there was understandable relief at the final whistle.

With manager Lee Morris away, Rhys Meynell took charge of team affairs and he was forced to make changes with Joe Bacon and Sam Foulds suspended.

Armthorpe celebrate Jamie Austin’s match-winning goal.

Goalkeeper Sam Kelly came in from Emley and former Doncaster Rovers forward Rieves Boocock, who was with Staveley last season, also started up front.

Preparations were further hindered when Louis Wardle pulled up injured in the warm-up and was replaced by Max Hatton in the starting XI.

The decisive goal came after 80 minutes.

A long clearance from Kelly was headed clear but Freddie Russell immediately headed the ball into the path of Austin who had space on the edge of the box and brilliantly lobbed the stranded Staveley goalkeeper.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s win over Staveley Miners Welfare. Picture: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe face Selby Town on Wednesday night and then are back in action on September 3 at early leaders Horbury Town.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Athersley Recreation.

Athersley’s Liam O’Brien put the ball into his own goal after attempting to clear a corner inside the opening half hour.

Main threw everything at getting a second, including Adam Baskerville striking the post in the second half, but it was the Penguins who scored with four minutes to play as Jack Bennett’s goal forced a draw in Barnsley.

The match had been delayed for almost half an hour due to a linesman not turning up for the fixture.

Ben Hunter’s side lie seventh in the early standings having taken 10 points from their opening five games.