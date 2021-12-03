Assistant boss also departs Doncaster Rovers plus Gary McSheffrey press conference details
Assistant boss Noel Hunt has followed Richie Wellens out of Doncaster Rovers.
The 38-year-old is understood to have been offered the chance to remain on the staff in the interim following Wellens’ dismissal on Thursday afternoon.
But Hunt’s departure was confirmed by Rovers later in the day.
Rovers said in a statement: “Following the departure of Richie Wellens on Thursday, Doncaster Rovers can confirm that Noel Hunt has also left the club.
“Caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey will be assisted by Academy coach Frank Sinclair while the club recruit a permanent first-team manager.
“Academy manager Tony Cook and head of Academy coaching Steve Welsh will lead on the U18s programme in place of McSheffrey.
“The club would like to thank Noel for his efforts since arriving at the club and wish him the best with all his future endeavours.”
McSheffrey is scheduled to speak to the local media today at 2pm ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup second round tie at home to Mansfield Town.