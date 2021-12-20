Assessing what January could and should hold for Doncaster Rovers

Home of Doncaster Rovers

Plenty of importance has been put on the January window since the last one closed, with Rovers clearly short in key areas.

This has been recognised with significant funds being made available for recruitment next month. The increase to the playing budget overall amounts to around a fifth.

How that is spent by the next man at the helm, along with the recruitment team, will be pivotal in determining how well Rovers will be equipped for the survival fight ahead.

Here we take a look at how the transfer window could and should shape up.

SIGNINGS

It is unlikely there will be too much variation in thinking of what the priority positions to which Rovers need to recruit, whoever the next manager or head coach will be.

To survive, Rovers need goals and they need steel in the heart of the side - two aspects they have been woefully lacking in so far this term.

It is understood that the recruitment team have been exploring possible signings through the spine of the team, with funds available to add good quality players in each of the positions.

But the priority must be in attacking areas and defensive midfield.

Richie Wellens identified the need for a no-nonsense blocker in the middle of the park in the summer, but was unable to recruit an individual he deemed to be of the sufficient quality. He wanted someone experienced who could break up play, keep things simple and move the ball on quickly to the more technically gifted players surrounding him in midfield.

Without such an individual, Rovers have been far too easy to play through at times, and have lacked the nous to wrestle games back in their favour when the momentum has shifted to the opposition.

Finding that player is arguably just as important as unearthing the striker that is going to fire Rovers to safety.

But that is pretty much essential in itself.

Comfortably the lowest scorers in the division, Rovers have consistently failed to convert decent build-up play into real threat in front of goal. The options at the manager’s disposal have been minimal due to injuries, meaning the burden has fallen on the shoulders of very few players.

A goalscorer is vital as Rovers look to claw their way out of trouble. The sort of player capable of the ruthlessness needed to make good periods of pressure count, or dig Rovers out of a hole.

It is fair to say too that whichever striker the manager has opted for, he has hardly received the sort of attacking support needed from those players immediately around him, either through injury or lack of form.

Adding to the overall attacking threat therefore would give Rovers a major shot in the arm, so a wide player or a more natural number ten would be ideal while there are the funds for multiple signings.

Tommy Rowe performs well at number ten but has always looked more effective arriving from deeper. Should his future not lie at left back, he would perhaps be suited to a more natural midfield position from which he can show his real threat.

The left back position is another interesting one and will largely depend on where the new man at the helm sees Rowe fitting in. Branden Horton is improving with more game time, but there needs to at least be cover in the role if Rowe is to be based higher up the pitch.

As previously mentioned, the recruitment team have been exploring options down the spine, including at centre half. This does not, on the face of it, appear to be a priority position with Joseph Olowu performing well since his ascension to regular starts.

There is understood to have been good news on Cameron John’s recovery from injury and suggestions he could be back in training early next month, while Ro-Shaun Williams is on a similar trajectory with his comeback, so there will be options for the new gaffer to select from as Rovers enter the meat of the survival fight.

LOANEES

There are decisions to be made on each of the five loanees currently on Rovers’ books and it is fair to say they will not be the same across the board.

And they are decisions which must be got right with loan players capable of driving Rovers on.

The determination to keep Ethan Galbraith will be strong, with the Northern Ireland international arguably Rovers’ top performer of the season to date.

There will no doubt be concern that Manchester United may look to accelerate his learning elsewhere, or look to make the deal more financially rewarding, but early signs of him remaining with Rovers are promising.

The indications are that both Tiago Cukur and Rodrigo Vilca will not be staying with Rovers beyond January after a pair of disappointing spells.

Vilca has offered very brief flashes of individual quality but does not look suited to the rigours of English football’s third tier.

Cukur has been one of the biggest disappointments of a pretty disappointing campaign. He offered so much promise on his arrival, with the caveat that his fitness levels were not where they needed to be.

Unfortunately he has struggled to reach the required levels, both in fitness and quality of performance.

There have been minimal signs of the attributes he was advertised as possessing on his arrival, Rovers are not in a position where they can afford to wait for anyone to come good.

The futures of the other two loanees are less clear.

Matt Smith has largely done well for Rovers since his arrival and would seem a shoo-in for an extended stay. But the finances of the deal are understood to be on the more costly side for Rovers and there will be consideration given to whether they can use the money more effectively elsewhere.

Pontus Dahlberg is an interesting one too, particularly given the fact he has fallen behind Louis Jones in the pecking order in recent weeks.

His performances have been okay but not of the commanding nature one would expect from a loanee who should be starting most games.

All in all, the recruitment team and new manager look set to have some leeway when it comes to the loanees on the books for the second half of the season.

DEPARTURES

During Richie Wellens’ tenure, there was set to be a decent amount of emphasis placed on getting players out of the door - and two in particular.

The determination to move players on is now nowhere near as strong, nor are there many options for players to be moved on, with the squad ravaged by injuries.

With raising funds through outgoings not essential for boosting the budget next month, moving players on will not be a priority.

