'As simple as that' - Grant McCann demands Doncaster Rovers reaction for visit of Morecambe

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Grant McCann is demanding an improvement from his Doncaster Rovers players this weekend.

Rovers suffered their first setback of the 2024-25 campaign last Saturday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat down at Newport County.

Despite taking the lead just before half-time in Wales through a fine Owen Bailey hit, McCann's men would go on to concede three times in the space of 22 minutes following the restart.

It was Rovers' first taste of defeat in a league match since way back in early March, when they lost 3-1 at Walsall.

Grant McCann was far from happy with his side's showing at Newport and is demanding they put it right back at home this Saturday.

With a rare blank midweek between the Newport game and this weekend's home clash with Morecambe, McCann says it is important that the squad press the reset button as they aim to show the performance at Rodney Parade was merely a one-off.

"I think it's important that we react now next week against Morecambe," McCann told the Free Press.

"We're at home and we've been strong at home recently. We need to react, it's as simple as that. We had the three points in our hands at Newport and we've just handed them back by sloppy play from us, giving the ball away, letting people inside us.

"These are things that I've not really spoken about with this group for a while. We need to go back to the drawing board and make sure they understand that."

Rovers welcome a Morecambe team that has lost all three games this term - to Walsall and Gillingham in the league and to Huddersfield in the EFL Cup - without scoring.

