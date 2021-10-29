Arsenal loanee Matt Smith 'only just getting over Covid', says Doncaster Rovers boss

Matt Smith in action against Morecambe. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

That’s the verdict of Rovers boss Richie Wellens who has been delighted with the on-loan Arsenal midfielder’s improvement over recent weeks.

Smith spent time on loan at tomorrow’s opponents Charlton Athletic last season after beginning the campaign under Wellens’ tutelage at Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old started Doncaster’s opening game against AFC Wimbledon but then caught Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He returned to action within a fortnight and has made 14 appearances this term but Wellens feels his energetic performances against Cheltenham and Cambridge were truer reflections of his talent.

“I know what Matt Smith can do and Matt Smith has been nowhere near the level he can get to,” said Wellens.

“I think he’s only just getting over Covid.

“In pre-season we saw how good he was. He was up and running and then he got Covid and I think it’s just taken him a little bit more time than most people to recover from it.

"When he came on for Tommy Rowe against Cheltenham he was very good and I thought the other night he was excellent as well.

"So it’s good that we’ve got him more or less back to his best because he can be a big player for us.

"He’s very similar to Ethan [Galbraith] – he can see the game, sees pictures, passes through the lines, very good technically, and he’s also starting to run off the ball now.