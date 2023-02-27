Armthorpe Welfare thrash Shirebrook for third straight win as Campion end Rossington Main’s winning run

Cian Guest gave Welfare the lead in the last minute of the first half before two penalties from Jamie Austin put them well in command at the Marra Falcons Stadium.

Kane Reece added a fourth goal in the final minute to help see his side up to tenth in the NCEL Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welfare were due to host Horbury Town on Wednesday evening before Saturday’s trip to Swallownest.

Doncaster local football round-up.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main’s five-game winning run came to an end at the hands of league leaders Campion.

The Bradford-based side emerged 1-0 winners thanks to Patrick Sykes’ first-half goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main’s top-scorer Ross Hannah was denied a fourth straight hat-trick as his side were nilled in West Yorkshire.

Hannah, who has 29 goals this season, saw a penalty appeal turned down three minutes into the match and had an effort blocked on the line.

Main host Nostell Miners Welfare this weekend.

Yorkshire Main thrashed Collingham 7-3 in their Central Midlands League North clash thanks largely to Gracjan Klimczak’s four-goal haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Hargreaves, Daniel Wieczorek and Bartek Grzywa also got on the scoresheet.

Main also beat AFC Phoenix 3-0 thanks to Damian Wieczorek’s double and another Grzywa goal.

Hatfield Town overcame Kiveton Miners Welfare 2-1 thanks to goals from Mitch Wain and Callum Stockton.

Thorne Colliery beat Dinnington Town 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad