Armthorpe Welfare thrash Shirebrook for third straight win as Campion end Rossington Main’s winning run
Armthorpe Welfare thrashed Shirebrook 4-0 to secure their third straight win.
Cian Guest gave Welfare the lead in the last minute of the first half before two penalties from Jamie Austin put them well in command at the Marra Falcons Stadium.
Kane Reece added a fourth goal in the final minute to help see his side up to tenth in the NCEL Division One.
Welfare were due to host Horbury Town on Wednesday evening before Saturday’s trip to Swallownest.
Elsewhere, Rossington Main’s five-game winning run came to an end at the hands of league leaders Campion.
The Bradford-based side emerged 1-0 winners thanks to Patrick Sykes’ first-half goal.
Main’s top-scorer Ross Hannah was denied a fourth straight hat-trick as his side were nilled in West Yorkshire.
Hannah, who has 29 goals this season, saw a penalty appeal turned down three minutes into the match and had an effort blocked on the line.
Main host Nostell Miners Welfare this weekend.
Yorkshire Main thrashed Collingham 7-3 in their Central Midlands League North clash thanks largely to Gracjan Klimczak’s four-goal haul.
Ethan Hargreaves, Daniel Wieczorek and Bartek Grzywa also got on the scoresheet.
Main also beat AFC Phoenix 3-0 thanks to Damian Wieczorek’s double and another Grzywa goal.
Hatfield Town overcame Kiveton Miners Welfare 2-1 thanks to goals from Mitch Wain and Callum Stockton.
Thorne Colliery beat Dinnington Town 4-0.
Josh Gelder was at the double with Toby Marriott and Lewis Scorer also among the goals.