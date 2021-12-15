Armthorpe Welfare targeting play-off push after back-to-back wins

Action from Armthorpe's win over Teversal. Photo: Steve Pennock

Back-to-back wins have moved Wellie up to ninth in NCEL Division One – six points adrift of rivals Rossington Main who currently occupy the final play-off spot in sixth.

First half goals from Joshua Burns and Adam Baskerville put Armthorpe in control at the Marra Falcons Stadium before Teversal’s Ben Agbakosi netted during the closing stages.

"People would have looked at the fixture and thought it would be an easy win for Armthorpe but I never expected an easy game, especially with the weather conditions before the game,” said Morris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They got dramatically worse throughout the game and were a real leveller.

"I have said it to the lads a lot that from November to March at this level everyone will beat each other with the condition of the pitches and you only have to look at the weekend’s results to see that.

"At this stage of the season performance goes out of the window and it’s about getting three points and that’s what we did.

“It wasn’t great but we got the win and we are back to six points off the play-offs so we did what we needed to do.

“Fair play to Teversal, they never gave in, and their manager will go away pleased with how they performed.