Armthorpe Welfare suffer last gasp defeat at Brigg Town

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat at Brigg Town. Photo: Steve Pennock

Alfie Usher curled home a 25-yard freekick deep into stoppage time to deny Lee Morris’s side a hard earned point.

Welfare, who had numerous players missing through illness and injury, handed starts to development team players Bailey Rumney and Brad McFadden, while goalkeeper Sam Ogden made his debut after signing from Hallam on Christmas Eve.

Armthorpe started brightly and took a surprise lead after just five minutes when Rhys Plater arrived at the far post to steer home Ali Kaid’s cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brigg drew level after 20 minutes when Welfare failed to clear and eventually Dayle Hutson fired home from just inside the penalty area.

Welfare’s young team battled hard and seemed set to frustrate Brigg but Usher had the final say in the third minute of stoppage time.