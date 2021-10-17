Armthorpe Welfare snatch late win but Rossington Main miss chance to close on leaders

Armthorpe's matchwinner Sean Dickinson in action against Glasshoughton Welfare. Photo: Steve Pennock

An unmarked Dickinson tapped home at the death to seal an unlikely 2-1 win for Welfare after the hosts had enjoyed the majority of the play.

Welfare boss Lee Morris, who last week had promised big changes following an inconsistent run of performances, missed the game due to illness.

Midfielder Sam Race made a welcome return from injury, left back Freddie Russell started after signing from Athersley Recreation and former Morecambe scholar Cole Edwards was named on the bench.

Armthorpe Welfare celebrate. Photo: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe got off to the perfect start when Adam Baskerville played in Jack Mawson who coolly slotted home after just 50 seconds.

But the home side gradually gained more and more control and equalised before the interval when Dylajn Drovi cut in from the right and fired past Welfare goalkeeper Seb Tylek.

Tylek was the busier of the two goalkeepers after the break but there was a sting in the tail in stoppage time when Rhys Plater did well down the left and crossed for Dickinson to score.

Armthorpe lie eighth in NCEL Division One and have won six of their nine away games.

Meanwhile, high-flying Rossington Main missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Brigg Town – who were without a game – as they went down 2-0 at Retford FC.

Second half goals from Liam Bennett and Alex Wonham condemned Ben Hunter’s side to a fourth league defeat from 15 games.