Armthorpe Welfare slip to second straight defeat as Elite FC and Yorkshire Main run riot
Welfare were forced to postpone three Northern Counties East Division (NCEL) One fixtures after almost every member of the squad followed ex-boss Lee Morris out of the door last month.
Former Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town and Walsall midfielder James Baxendale has since been appointed as player-manager and signed 16 players in his first week in charge.
Welfare earned a 2-2 draw in his first game but lost 7-1 to Beverley Town last week and were beaten 4-0 by Wakefield at the weekend.
Rookie boss Baxendale can take some solace from the fact both teams are currently positioned towards the top of the table.
He and his assistant, Matthew Flanagan, both played 90 minutes at the weekend but couldn’t stop Welfare from sliding into the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand on teams above them.
Welfare take on Dronfield Town this weekend.
Mid-table Rossington Main were beaten 5-2 by Garforth Town in the NCEL Premier Division.
Danny Deakin had brought Main level in the first half before their hosts raced into a 4-1 lead.
Manasse Kiange pulled one back but it was scant consolation as Garforth scored again late on to seal the win.
Dearne & District continued their unbeaten start in the Central Midlands Premier Division North with a 5-1 win over Rossington Main Reserves.
Will McGhie gave Main an early lead before Dearne hit back through Bayley Lowe, who bagged a first-half hat-trick, and a double from Josh Moore to make it six wins from six.
Doncaster City left it late to beat Woodhouse Colts after also coming from behind.
City won 3-1 thanks to goals from Rio Allen and Jonny Nyantou in extra time after Muhamet Gashi equalised in the final ten minutes of the match.
That result keeps them second in the table with five wins from six.
Elite FC ran in eight goals without reply against bottom side Glapwell, who remain without a single point.
Sammy Amissah starred with five goals, with Tom Yates, Bartek Chrobak and Cole Patrick also on the scoresheet.
Yorkshire Main also won 8-0, against AFC Phoenix, thanks to hat-trick heroes Brandon Burke and Szymon Czubik as well as goals from Brad McFadden and Josh Gelder.