Welfare were forced to postpone three Northern Counties East Division (NCEL) One fixtures after almost every member of the squad followed ex-boss Lee Morris out of the door last month.

Former Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town and Walsall midfielder James Baxendale has since been appointed as player-manager and signed 16 players in his first week in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welfare earned a 2-2 draw in his first game but lost 7-1 to Beverley Town last week and were beaten 4-0 by Wakefield at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat at Beverley Town. Picture: Steve Pennock

Rookie boss Baxendale can take some solace from the fact both teams are currently positioned towards the top of the table.

He and his assistant, Matthew Flanagan, both played 90 minutes at the weekend but couldn’t stop Welfare from sliding into the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand on teams above them.

Welfare take on Dronfield Town this weekend.

Mid-table Rossington Main were beaten 5-2 by Garforth Town in the NCEL Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Deakin had brought Main level in the first half before their hosts raced into a 4-1 lead.

Manasse Kiange pulled one back but it was scant consolation as Garforth scored again late on to seal the win.

Dearne & District continued their unbeaten start in the Central Midlands Premier Division North with a 5-1 win over Rossington Main Reserves.

Will McGhie gave Main an early lead before Dearne hit back through Bayley Lowe, who bagged a first-half hat-trick, and a double from Josh Moore to make it six wins from six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster City left it late to beat Woodhouse Colts after also coming from behind.

City won 3-1 thanks to goals from Rio Allen and Jonny Nyantou in extra time after Muhamet Gashi equalised in the final ten minutes of the match.

That result keeps them second in the table with five wins from six.

Elite FC ran in eight goals without reply against bottom side Glapwell, who remain without a single point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Amissah starred with five goals, with Tom Yates, Bartek Chrobak and Cole Patrick also on the scoresheet.