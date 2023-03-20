Armthorpe Welfare return to winning ways as Rossington Main rescue late draw

Defeat to relegation-threatened Swallownest last time out halted Welfare's four-game winning streak in the NCEL 1st Division but they kept their play-off hopes alive at the weekend thanks to their top-scorer.

Welfare's goal lived a charmed life in the opening stages as Retford hit the woodwork twice before Austin put his side in front from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

They had the lead until 30 seconds after the restart when George White equalised for the visitors.

Armthorpe Welfare returned to winning ways as they beat Retford 4-1.

But 10 minutes later Welfare were back in front thanks to Austin's close-range volley.

Kane Reece missed a chance to extend their advantage when he saw his shot come back off the post, with Austin's follow-up blocked on the line.

Thankfully those missed opportunities didn't come back to haunt the hosts as Rhys Plate's volley made it 3-1 with 72 minutes played.

Austin put the icing on the cake with a well-taken finish in the 89th minute to score his twenty-first goal of the season.

Welfare moved with thirteen points of Staveley in the final play-off spot but have four games in hand.

Rossington Main remain on track to qualify for the end-of-season contest for the second year running despite dropping one place to third after they were held 1-1 against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

