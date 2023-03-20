News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
57 minutes ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
1 hour ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
2 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
4 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Armthorpe Welfare return to winning ways as Rossington Main rescue late draw

Jamie Austin's hat-trick helped Armthorpe Welfare return to winning ways as they beat Retford 4-1.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT

Defeat to relegation-threatened Swallownest last time out halted Welfare's four-game winning streak in the NCEL 1st Division but they kept their play-off hopes alive at the weekend thanks to their top-scorer.

Welfare's goal lived a charmed life in the opening stages as Retford hit the woodwork twice before Austin put his side in front from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had the lead until 30 seconds after the restart when George White equalised for the visitors.

Armthorpe Welfare returned to winning ways as they beat Retford 4-1.
Armthorpe Welfare returned to winning ways as they beat Retford 4-1.
Armthorpe Welfare returned to winning ways as they beat Retford 4-1.
Most Popular

But 10 minutes later Welfare were back in front thanks to Austin's close-range volley.

Kane Reece missed a chance to extend their advantage when he saw his shot come back off the post, with Austin's follow-up blocked on the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully those missed opportunities didn't come back to haunt the hosts as Rhys Plate's volley made it 3-1 with 72 minutes played.

Austin put the icing on the cake with a well-taken finish in the 89th minute to score his twenty-first goal of the season.

Welfare moved with thirteen points of Staveley in the final play-off spot but have four games in hand.

Rossington Main remain on track to qualify for the end-of-season contest for the second year running despite dropping one place to third after they were held 1-1 against Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top-scorer Ross Hannah rescued a point for Main in the final 10 minutes after Harley Holt broke the deadlock in the first half.