Armthorpe Welfare must be more clinical, says boss Lee Morris

Armthorpe Welfare v Nostell MW. Photo: Steve Pennock

Welfare were left to rue their missed chances in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Nostell Miners Welfare in NCEL Division One.

They had hoped to build on an opening day win at Teversal.

Morris’s men are back in action tonight at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare in the League Cup and travel to Shirebrook Town this weekend.

“Saturday’s game was a very frustrating one for myself as I thought we could have easily won the game with the chances we had but we were miles away from our usual selves,” said Morris.

“We started sloppy and didn’t get into our rhythm at all. We have to give Nostell credit for not allowing us to do that.

“We gifted Nathan Perks a chance and a top striker isn’t going to miss them and he didn’t. We had one chance in the first half but didn’t take it and that’s the story of our season so far.

“There was some words said at half time as myself and Rhys [Meynell]. were far from happy,” he added.

“We came out and played more like we can and must have created five or six chances but didn’t even test the goalkeeper which from my point of view is unacceptable.

“The ref missed a penalty when Jack Mawson was pushed down in the box but these things happen and, as we pushed more and more to score the equaliser, we gifted Nostell a second.

“But fair play to Nostell they dug deep in the second half and showed why they have started so well and what a good team they are. They and Nathan Perks were very clinical and that’s what football is about.

“I wish them all best for the season and we go back to the drawing board.”

Rossington Main bounced back from a surprising collapse at Selby Town to beat Teversal 3-2 in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

First half goals from Jordan Buckham and Niall Doran had Ben Hunter’s side in the driving seat at Selby but the hosts halved the deficit on the hour mark and then scored three more in the space of 14 minutes to record a 4-2 win.

Doran’s extra time winner secured Main’s passage through to the second round of the League Cup. Joshua Yeaman and Jack Watson were also on target as their tie with Teversal ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.