Armthorpe Welfare in position to kick on, says chairman and manager Lee Morris

Welfare finished 13th in NCEL Division One – their highest finish following a fully completed season since being relegated from the Premier Division in 2017.

Morris said: “This last season has been a real tough one. We started off so well and looked to be on course for a play-off push but unfortunately we seemed to die off a little bit after Christmas.

“We have had a season with injuries like I’ve never seen which has hit us hard but we have still given ourselves a great platform to build on next year.

Armthorpe Welfare. Photo: Steve Pennock

“We have finished higher than Armthorpe have in many years with the most points we have picked up in 12 years.

"And we scored five goals or more on five occasions this season so it’s a real platform to go out and better ourselves next year.

“We as a club have a lot to do over the summer to give ourselves the best opportunity to move up the league and we already have some terrific friendlies lined up so it’s all looking exciting,” he added.

"Hopefully we can get more through the gate next year and push on all fronts of the club.”

Lee Morris. Photo: Steve Pennock

*Club Thorne Colliery lost vital ground in the Central Midlands League title race after being held to a 1-1 draw at Glapwell.

Andy Walkden’s fifth minute goal for Thorne was chalked off by Logan Liggins’ 22nd minute equaliser.