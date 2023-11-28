Armthorpe Welfare give themselves hope in battle to avoid drop

Armthorpe Welfare followed up their excellent 4-2 win at Retford United with a creditable 1-1 draw at high-flying Wombwell Town.

A depleted Welfare went behind to a 56th minute penalty from Gavin Allott but stuck to their task and equalised through Charlie Clegg on 78 minutes.

Armthorpe remain in the NCEL Division One relegation zone but Saturday’s draw moved them to within seven points of fourth-bottom Yorkshire Amateur who have played two matches more.

Welfare boss James Baxendale said: “It was a great battling point to make it four points from two away games in a matter of days against two teams at the top end of the table.

Armthorpe celebrate at Retford. Picture: Steve Pennock

"We’ve really got to hand it to the lads as they’ve put their bodies on the line for the club, especially as we went to Wombwell with a massively depleted squad. That just shows the strength in numbers we’ve got.”

He added: “We did really well to see the game out. There was a bit of a bombardment in stoppage time from Wombwell, but I have to say the entire team stuck to their task well to make it four points on the road in the last two games.

"We can take huge confidence from this as we’ve got some more big games coming up.”

Aiden Tomes (2), Luke Williams and Callum Brook were on target for Armthorpe last Wednesday as they came from 2-1 down to win 4-2 at Retford.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main won 3-1 at Barton Town in the Premier Division courtesy of goals from Bradley Grayson, Gregory Young and Paul Sherburn.