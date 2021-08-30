Armthorpe Welfare get back on track with win at Hall Road Rangers

Matty Hughes is congratulated after scoring for Armthorpe. Photo: Steve Pennock

Hughes struck on 49 and 84 minutes to get Armthorpe back to winning ways after they were humbled 7-2 at home to high-flying Brigg Town on Wednesday.

The victory leaves Welfare seventh in NCEL Division One ahead of a home clash with FC Humber United on Wednesday.

Assistant manager Rhys Meynell again took charge of team affairs with manager Lee Morris absent.

With both Welfare and Hall Road having suffered heavy defeats in midweek both teams had a point to prove but it was the visitors who were the quickest out of the blocks.

Josh Bucknall had a 20-yard shot pushed past the post by goalkeeper Jody Barford and from the resulting corner Bucknall saw his header cleared off the line.

Bucknall had another header cleared off the line following a corner on the half hour before the home side went close five minutes later as Chris Spinks hit the post and the follow up header was tipped over the bar by Callum Fielding.

Welfare took the lead four minutes into the second half when Hughes collected an over-hit pass, cut inside and let fly from 25 yards with a shot which gave Barford no chance.

Hughes repeated the trick with five minutes to play, cutting in from the left to shoot past Barford from 20 yards.