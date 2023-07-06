Armthorpe Welfare eye Northern Counties East Football League play-off push

Welfare finished eighth in the Northern Counties East Football League last term, five points off the play-offs, which were won by their Doncaster neighbours Rossington Main.

“We have managed to keep everybody, which has been really good because six, seven, eight clubs from higher leagues were in for our players,” said Morris.

"They turned them down and that shows we are going in the right direction.”

Lee Morris wants Armthorpe Welfare to push for a play-off place this season.

Morris admitted Welfare may have to upset the odds if they are to be in promotion contention.

He said: “It’s going to be a really tough league with some of the teams coming in.

"There are about 10 I could reel off, we haven’t got their kind of budgets, but what we have got is the nucleus of a very strong team and hopefully we can surprise one or two.”

Welfare began pre-season friendly games with a 1-1 draw against new neighbours, Doncaster City, who currently play their home games at the Marra Falcons Stadium.

Ambitious and well-backed, City were promoted in their inaugural season and are eyeing a spot in the tenth tier alongside Welfare in 2024 after being moved up two divisions.

Morris said: “I like the concept of them and get on well with their owner, Willie (McKay, former football agent).

"I do think they will get promoted this year, which would put them in our league. I think Willie is here for the long haul.

