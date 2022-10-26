Armthorpe Welfare exit FA Vase, Rossington Main stumble in NCEL
Armthorpe Welfare lost 3-0 at Horden Community Welfare in the first round of the Isuzu FA Vase.
The North East side took the lead on 33 minutes when Welfare lost possession and Liam Wright crossed for David Doughty to finish low into the corner.
Horden, of Ebac Northern League Division Two, then hit the post before extending their lead on 43 minutes courtesy of Wright’s smart finish.
Jamie Austin missed a good chance to halve the deficit midway through the second half and it proved costly as Wright cut in from the left and fired home.
Armthorpe return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Athersley Recreation.
Rossington Main suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Nostell Miners Welfare in NCEL Division One.
Ben Hunter’s side, who travel to Dronfield Town on Saturday, have slipped to fourth in the table after back-to-back defeats.
Liam Ormsby gave the hosts a surprising lead after 11 minutes following a defensive mistake by Main.
Nathan Hawkhead made it two ten minutes later after converting from the penalty spot.
Tyla Bell brought Main back into the game with a goal two minutes after the interval but Main’s comeback start was short-lived as Charlie Parnell put the game to bed 11 minutes later with a well-taken volley.
*AFC Bentley notched their first win of the season in the Central Midlands League North Division as they prevailed 3-0 against AFC Phoenix.
Steve Garner opened the scoring with a fifth minute penalty before second half goals from Neil Johnstone and Josh Bowkett.
Harworth Colliery, who lie fifth in the table, won 2-1 at Kiveton Miners Welfare.
Corey Goodwin headed Harworth ahead before Louis Mattimore levelled for the hosts. Bayley Lowe’s second half header earned Harworth the points.
Hatfield Town were narrowly beaten by unbeaten leaders Retford United.
Hatfield took the lead in the 23rd minute through Joel McCabe. However, Tom Brook equalised four minutes later and Mason Barlow netted Retford’s winner in the 35th minute.